Johnnie Johnson and Sally Gossett Barron received the 2020 Unity Honors on Wednesday at the annual awards luncheon hosted by the city of Longview Partners in Prevention's Unity and Diversity Committee.
"I am absolutely so humbled and honored," Barron said during a sold-out luncheon at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. "This is the way our community should look as it looks today, and it’s exciting."
The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award that recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice, according to the city.
Johnson said she felt as though God was rewarding her.
"This honor means to me the fact that all of the work that I did, God is honoring me through this Unity Honors," Johnson said. "It’s his way of saying, ‘OK, you did it unto me.’"
In addition, two nonprofits — Longview Community Ministries and Newgate Mission — received Special Recognition Awards from the committee for their outstanding commitment to the community as they foster diverse relationships and provide services to the city's residents.
The Unity and Diversity Committee was established in 1995 as the Race Relations Committee; the name changed in 2012 to reflect a broader scope of protecting human rights and celebrating diversity and commonality.
Barron is a charter member of the committee. According to the city, she has been a stalwart for drug and alcohol abuse prevention among young people, and in the early 1990s, she helped organize community mobilization retreats for Partners in Prevention.
"The retreats were absolutely one of the things that spurred me on to know that we had lots of work to do, particularly with race relations and keeping our kids free from drugs," Barron said. "We came around really looking at kids who had drug problems, and when we got there, I thought, 'Hey, we’ve got other problems. We need to come together and honor our diversity and celebrate our unity,' and that’s how Race Relations started."
Barron is a former Longview ISD educator, and she now works as a licensed professional counselor at Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations.
Barron's friends said she always has been an advocate for others.
"She has been an advocate for diversity," past Unity Honors recipient Regina Coby-Wayne said. "She has been a leader. She has been a silent voice. She has listened. She’s understood. She has taught, she’s mentored and she’s been a friend in the community to those in need."
Lucy Castillo added, "She’s definitely just kind of like a binding agent for the community, and I think acknowledging a problem is one thing, but actually taking … steps to find a solution is something that she’s definitely instilled in people around her. And she’s not afraid to speak her mind and speak up and be that voice of reason for people who don’t necessarily have that, or feel like they don’t have that."
Johnson founded a civic organization that furnished part of a hospital and organized voter registration drives, and she was a governor's hostess for Black Political Forums.
She also is co-founder of the all-volunteer Community Outreach Mission, where she serves as its executive director. The mission provides utility and rent assistance to Longview residents who have exhausted all other financial resources, as well as clothing and other needs.
The mission was founded, she said, because there were people whose needs weren't being met, either because they had too much money or not enough money.
"So we created this organization to get those who we say are falling through the cracks, so we wouldn’t have that kind of criteria because we were not getting grants, so we could do that," Johnson said.
Community Healthcore Executive Director Inman White said Johnson brings people together and establishes a common purpose.
"In one word, I would describe her as a uniter," White said.
"Far and wide, we love helping her," Community Outreach Mission volunteer NaTasha Crain said. "We love doing community service. She’s instilled in us the importance of serving the community, doing what you can while you can (and) doing all you can."
Joycelyne Fadojutimi, a 2020 Go-Giver Award recipient, said, "When Johnnie (Johnson) was the manager for the youth shelter, … Johnnie took in kids of every race. Even though it was in South Longview, the location of this youth shelter, Johnnie had Hispanic kids, black kids (and) white kids in the shelter because Johnnie doesn’t see color."
The committee is sponsored by the city's Partners in Prevention division. Members meet regularly at noon on the first Monday of each Monday inside the Longview Public Library's Moeschle Room, and the entire community is invited to attend.
"I’m passionate about this work," Barron said. "I’m passionate about equality for all and supporting race relations and better communication and coming together for the community."