Editor’s note: This is part of a series reviewing 2019 in East Texas. Today, staff writer Kristen Barton writes about the year’s story that affected her the most.
When I took over the education beat in April, Longview ISD already had started its Senate Bill 1882 journey.
It’s been nothing but twists and turns since.
Longview ISD’s charter plans are what readers send me the most emails about, the first thing people in the community ask me about when I tell them what I do and a conversation I frequently have with other educators in the area.
The News-Journal is doing everything we can to attempt to clarify and shed light on this process for readers. It is the education issue that has impacted me — and, I believe, the community — the most in 2019.
The state Legislature passed SB 1882 to financially incentivize school districts with failing schools to allow an outside entity to take over a campus and pause a possible state takeover. However, it also allows districts to do this for innovation.
Longview ISD was approved to make six campuses charter schools under SB 1882. Those campuses, run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies, are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.
The campuses ETAA took over were not failing or at risk of a state turnover. The district has said it is doing this for innovation purposes.
Cynthia Wise was chosen to be the CEO for ETAA after her culture conscious campus model showed significant improvement at Ned. E. Williams Magnet STEAM Academy. She previously told the News-Journal she was not part of the SB 1882 application process. After Ned E. Williams showed consistent growth and high performance while she was principal, a representative from the Texas Education Agency’s Commissioner’s Office visited with Wise to see if her model could be replicated.
The district has a performance contract with ETAA, which can be found on the News-Journal’s website, that outlines goals the campuses must achieve for ETAA to continue running the schools.
Now, the district wants to get that same approval from the state with its remaining seven campuses. Officials have told the News-Journal that ETAA will not take over any other campuses. At this time, I am not aware of any other district in the state wanting to convert all its campuses.
The Longview ISD school board has hosted town hall meetings to attempt to clarify what these partnerships would mean.
The district believes these partnerships will allow for more innovation in its schools. The district wants the extra funding that comes with the partnerships. Board president Ginia Northcutt has said multiple times the district will not relinquish control, because the district can terminate the agreement with a charter if it is not improving the schools as outlined in the performance contract.
Among questions the district has struggled to answer is what, beyond additional state funding, the change will bring, how that additional funding will be spent and exactly how budgeting and other governance will be accomplished under two charter boards overseen by the district board.
In 2020, the district will have to answer these questions, and many more. The News-Journal will continue to monitor the district’s charter move. We will continue to ask the questions readers want answers to, and we will continue to fact-check the district and provide accurate information, so the Longview community can know exactly what kind of education its children are getting.