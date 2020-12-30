Editor’s note: This is part of a series reviewing 2020 in East Texas. Today, staff writer Kristen Barton writes about the year’s story that affected her most.
Like most things in 2020, the way schools operated is unprecedented, but I don’t think I’ve ever been more inspired walking the halls of our local campuses.
It wasn’t just the students and their complete respect for their own safety and the safety of their classmates, it was the teachers protecting them from a deadly virus spreading in their classrooms.
When the precautions against COVID-19 that were to be put in schools were first announced, I was shocked at the outrage I heard from parents. The News-Journal’s Facebook comments, my inbox and our Facebook messages were filled with people upset about their child or children being asked to wear a mask at school.
But when I was able to visit campuses again, I got the chance to ask students how they felt about it. They simply told me they didn’t care; they got to come to school and see their friends.
My job is so special. I get to spend time with children who have a way of putting everything into perspective. Who cares if a mask is uncomfortable if you get to see your friends everyday? Why complain about washing your hands every hour if it means you get to have your last football season with your teammates — the kind of thing that was stolen from so many athletes in the spring?
But even more than the students, I have never respected teachers more — which is saying something considering I am the daughter of one.
They showed up every day to keep their students safe. They sanitized their classrooms between every class, they wore masks and shields, they taught students how to keep a safe distance from their classmates, they went above and beyond their duties to keep the virus from spreading within the walls of schools.
The pride teachers have in their students is not new to me — I see it in the way they gush about them in interviews — but this year I also saw a fierce protectiveness of their students in them, an urgency to keep them safe.
East Texas should be proud of our educators, and it should be thanking them. They never asked to become frontline workers against a virus in a pandemic. They never asked to change their entire format of teaching to virtual. They never asked to be sanitizers. But when asked to do so, they never hesitated — simply because it meant keeping kids safe.
The differences between when I visited classrooms last year compared to this year are striking. There are clear plastic barriers between desks and masks on students and tape on the floors indicating how far apart everyone should stand. I don’t see students hugging and high-fiving and sharing. But though I can’t see the smiles on their faces, I can see it in their eyes. They are still learning, and they are still happy and they are still safe.
And their teachers are still looking at them with pride in their eyes. They still introduce their students to me like they simply are the best children in the world.
What more could we ask to see in our classrooms?