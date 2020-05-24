To the class of 2020:
The COVID-19 pandemic took precious months from all of you, which isn’t fair. It’s not fair that when you left for spring break, you expected to return but didn’t.
Seniors, you lost time with your classmates, teachers and friends. Typically, the end of the spring semester is when you have academic competitions, choir and band shows or contests and banquets in your honor.
It’s my favorite time of year to be an education reporter. It makes me so happy to share your success and plans with the community.
I’m so sorry you missed those final contests, ceremonies, seasons and priceless memories.
But you rallied.
You didn’t stop training. You didn’t stop serving others. You didn’t stop learning.
And this community rallied behind you.
It brought you technology when you needed it. It brought you meals so you could focus on school without hunger. It hosted parades for you, and it’s doing everything it can to hold graduation ceremonies for you, as well.
Your teachers had one week to completely adjust how they delivered lessons and other instruction, and they did it admirably. You all should be proud of your schools.
As the News-Journal begins its graduation coverage with this series of graduate profiles, a May 29 special section will provide information on area ceremonies and more.
I know it won’t make up for what you’ve lost, but my hope is this coverage will show you we support you —and we’re proud of you.
It’s such an honor to be your local education reporter and to tell your stories. Thank you for letting me.
Local journalism is about making our community better, and I believe a strong education system does that. Because of your education in East Texas, I know all of you will go on to achieve great things.