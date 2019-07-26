The awe and wonder of the Great Texas Balloon Race returns every year. And for years on this weekend in July, I’ve been looking up and seeing bright, colorful balloons floating against the Longview sky. There’s nothing like it.
But this year, I got to see it from the basket of one of those balloons.
The annual event’s fame is part of the reason Frank Anger of Tupelo, Mississippi, came back to participate in the competition for a second time.
“I understand why it’s so popular, because everybody here is so nice,” he said Friday morning as we floated over the city. “They put a lot of work into it; it’s obvious when you walk in the front door they know what they’re doing.”
Anger invited me along on Friday’s competition flight, giving me a chance to see Longview from a balloon for the first time — and to get a firsthand look at what it’s like to fly in the race.
The day started early, with a 6:15 a.m. pilot briefing at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. There, race officials briefed pilots on weather, wind details and the three target locations.
Pilots had to navigate their balloons to the targets and drop a bean bag before finishing their flights. Friday’s targets — near the Longview ISD administration building, at Pine Tree Elementary School and near the intersection of Whatley and LaFama roads in West Longview — were revealed at the briefing.
With the locations and weather information, pilots and crews rushed to their vehicles and trailers of equipment to head out to find a launch site from which they could ride Longview winds to the targets.
Anger and his crew of Lucia Randle, who travels with him, and Longview volunteers Martha Grissom and Tim Hood made two stops to test the winds by releasing a helium balloon in the air. Anger chose the third spot, a hay field off Country Club road, to launch.
While the crew traveled, he was able to use an app on his phone to follow where other pilots were heading. He also made phone calls to pilots he knew to coordinate a good launch site.
The assembly and inflation of the balloon took about 30 minutes with the crew working with Anger like a well-oiled machine. They rolled out the balloon and positioned the basket, used fans to begin the inflation, then Anger fired its burners to fill it.
And then, we were up.
Confession: As someone terrified of heights, I was beyond scared when I got the assignment to take this flight. Typically, the highest I need to go on the job is the second floor of a school building, so this was a shock for me.
But getting to fly in Anger’s “America” balloon was such an eye-opening experience. As a Longview native, I’ve seen hot air balloons take flight over the city for the past 23 years. But I never imagined I would be up in one.
Anger said the reason he loves to fly so much — he does it at about 14 events a year — is the view he gets from above.
“Just being up here, the calmness, the peacefulness, we’re not fighting the air, so it’s a smooth flight, whereas with an airplane you may be flying against the wind and it bumps you,” Anger said. “You see a lot of stuff in the air that you wouldn’t see down low.”
It’s true. Being in the balloon is like floating. And the views are amazing.
Anger said he was here mostly to do what he enjoys with the pilot community he is part of, so we did not go too high or fast. We just enjoyed the scenery.
I’ve lived in Longview my whole life and have seen my hometown from many angles. Early Friday, I think I finally found the best view.