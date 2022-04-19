Local children through age 13 can try their basketball skills Saturday in Longview for a chance to win a free trip to the NBA draft in New York City.
Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the Longview Parks and Recreation Department, said registration is free for the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Spring Hill High School and it is open to boys and girls.
Children will begin by competing at the local level, which will take place Saturday in the gym of the high school. The competition will consist of testing skills in five different areas including dribbling, shooting, making a layup, passing and defense, Garcia said. Participants will earn a total cumulative time resulting in a final score for how they performed.
According to a website for the skills challenge, "Local winners do not automatically advance to the Regional Competitions. Local winners will be contacts by the Jr. NBA as to their possible advancement to the Regional Competition."
Participants with the highest scores from local competitions around the country will be ranked and invited to participate in the closest regional competition. Similarly, participants with the highest scores from the regional competition will be ranked and invited to compete at the National Finals during the 2022 NBA Draft in June, according to the website.
Kids who make it to the final will win an all-expense-paid trip to New York for the draft, Garcia said.
The skills challenge offers an experience for kids to see how they compete with others at their age, Garcia said.
"As of right now, we have 22 kiddos signed up so that’s really good but you know, the more the merrier," Garcia said Monday. "It lets them showcase how they're developing their skills with the sport of basketball.
She said anyone with questions or who needs help with the registration process can contact the parks department at (903) 237-1270.
For more information or to register for the event, visit jrnbaskillschallenge.leagueapps.com/events/3007462.