Ronnie Daniels was the sole attendee Tuesday evening at a Longview Parks and Recreation meeting, but concerns he raised could lead to more awareness and feedback about planned improvements at Rollins Park.
The Parks and Recreation Department held the public meeting at Broughton Recreation Center to discuss renovations set for Rollins Park funded by a 2018 bond package, which allocated $24.71 million for parks projects.
Spring Hill, McWhorter and Rollins parks are the second set of parks identified for improvements as part of the bond initiative, according to the city.
Cody Richardson, landscape architect for AWR Designs, said improvements at Rollins have a $190,150 budget and will focus on two features: updating the basketball court and replacing the playground.
The 4.4-acre park at 733 Ethel St. was acquired by the city in 1976 and is identified as a neighborhood park, Richardson said. This classification means it's a smaller park that mainly services residents adjacent to it.
The park has play equipment, a basketball court, a parking lot, a pavilion with picnic tables and benches, volleyballs nets, a backstop and soccer goals.
Richardson showed images of the park that highlighted damage to the basketball court and the age of the playground.
The improvements will move the new play structure closer to the parking lot and will come with new edging and a pathway. The basketball court won't move but will be resurfaced and have new striping, backboards, hoops and nets installed.
Daniels said he supports the proposed upgrades, and the meeting provided a great opportunity to provide input. His only concern was the lack of involvement from residents of the neighboring Pine Grove Apartments.
"I really wish they would get more involved because they're gonna benefit from the park more than anybody will," he said. "I just don't think the information's really getting to the people so they can get excited about it."
Daniels said he is going to do everything he can to spread the word.
"One thing that we can definitely focus on moving forward for other parks meetings is to reach out to neighbors that live near parks," Parks and Recreation Director John Albertson told Daniels.
Richardson asked what Daniels thought of the improvements, and his only question was why the playground is being moved forward.
Richardson said moving the playground gets it out of the way of the backstop, which also opens up the fields in the back. The move is also an aesthetic choice that will potentially provide a fresher look to the park.
Visibility is another reason, as parents want to be able to see their children playing from nearby, he said. Also, large trees near the parking lot provide almost complete shade over the area where the new playground will be placed, he said.
After the meeting, Daniels said he heard about it because he's a regular at Broughton Recreation Center. He added he also would like to see improved lighting at Rollins Park and noted continued work that's occurred at Broughton and Stamper parks.
"I love this city. I love Longview. I've been here all my life, so I wanted to make sure that something was said because it's appreciated, the work that the city is doing," he said.
Albertson said the department would be using Daniels' points about contacting neighbors as it moves forward with this and other bond projects.
If larger interest is shown in the work at Rollins Park, the department might consider a follow-up meeting, he said.