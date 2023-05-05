Nine Pine Tree ISD employees were honored Thursday during the annual Beacon Awards at the Pine Tree High School Theater.

The Pine Tree Education Foundation established the Beacon Awards and Regen Stiles Teaching Excellence Award for the purpose of recognizing district employees who have made a life-changing impression on students during their time in Pine Tree ISD schools, according to the district. Students make nominations in the form of an essay sharing how a teacher or school employee has influenced their lives and why they appreciate and admire them.

PHOTOS: Pine Tree Beacon Awards

"This is an opportunity for students to express themselves in writing and to say 'thank you' to a special person for making a difference in their lives," the district said.

Employees recognized Thursday night are:

Pine Tree Primary School teacher Kaylee Pruitt, honored by Damian Faborrieta;

Birch Elementary School teacher Hannah Bullard, honored by Braylee Brown;

Birch Elementary Librarian Vanessa Reneau, honored by Samantha Orona;

Parkway Elementary School teacher Melvin Stafford, honored by Ava Vaught;

Pine Tree Middle School teacher Billy McBride, honored by Kharol Davila Arriaga;

Pine Tree Junior High School teacher Betty Charlson, honored by Julie Allison;

Pine Tree High School coach Brandon Hampton, honored by Fyndi Henry;

Pine Tree High School teacher Bryan Brown, honored by James Bethard; and

Pine Tree High School Assistant Principal Jade Lee, honored by Francesca Indovino.