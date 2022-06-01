Beckville’s community playground has been destroyed again a year after volunteers rebuilt it following a November 2020 fire.
Firefighters were on the scene Monday evening at the playground at Beckville United Methodist Church, 141 W. Van Buren.
The playground originally was built in 2011.
Volunteers came together in June 2021 to rebuild the playground over six days, and it officially reopened June 6.
Organizer Amy English said previously that about 100 volunteers worked on the project each of the six days.
“I go by there, at least drive by and take a look pretty much every day,” she said after the playground reopened this past year. “There’s always families and kids out there enjoying it. The feedback from the community and from the kids has been great.
“Everyone is very appreciative of the rebuild, and a lot of people got to come out and volunteer, so there’s a lot of pride in that, just like before, that you had a hand in that, and now your kids get to go out and play on something that you helped build, so that’s pretty cool, and that’s what it’s all about too.”
Officials have not confirmed details on the cause of the fire.