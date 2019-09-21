Was it love at first sip?
Melissa and Tyler Fenstermaker of Diana apparently had good chemistry when they met two years ago at the HomeBierFest at Heritage Plaza in Longview. Both shared a passion for home brewing and later married.
Tyler Fenstermaker has been a home brewer for five years, while his wife said she took up the hobby two years ago.
"He's the ringmaster. I'm just the apprentice," Melissa said Saturday during the fourth annual event at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Melissa Fenstermaker , who wore lederhosen, manned a table to promote her Hefeweizen, a German wheat beer with banana and clove flavoring.
She and 34 other brewers participated at the event that enabled attendees to sample 50 beers, according to Gary Ford, treasurer of the East Texas Brewers Guild, which sponsors the event.
Ford said more than 300 people signed up to attend, and he believes the number is higher than a year ago.
The home brew festival occupied the left side of Maude Cobb while Craftoberfest occupied the right side of the building. An event in its second year and a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines, Craftoberfest drew 42 brewers with 109 beers, up from 24 brewers and 80 beers in 2018, said John Nustad, event chairman.
Both events drew people who enjoy beer, or showed up to support friends who brew beers.
Shawna Westervelt of Longview said she went to Craftoberfest in 2018 but decided to take in HomeBierFest only on Saturday. She arrived with friend Charles Starbird, also of Longview.
"It's always interesting to meet new people," Westervelt said. "I'm married to a chemical engineer. Brewing your own beer is very fascinating to me."
Starbird said, "You get to experience a lot of different beers. Probably, a lot of people just drink one go-to beer. I think I'm 13 in. I try to limit the amount of each beer."
Clint Boggio said has been coming for four years and has done so to support his friend, Ford.
"I like all the different styles (of home brews)," Boggio said. He said he also likes to promote local talent.
"Coming to events like this (one) supports innovation," he added.
Brewer Randy Lott of White Oak said he brews pale categories "because I feel like most people identify with it, mostly because it is more like Coors Lite. It's mild."
A home brewer for 14 years, Lott said, "The fun thing about home brewing is you can put your own twist on any already established beer."
Many beer lovers went over to the other side of the building to sample beers from craft breweries, which displayed bottles and cans of their brews.
First-time vendor Stephanie Knott of Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville, Louisiana, brought five bottles of different brews.
"We're a Cajun brewery," Knott said. She said the beers are distributed throughout Louisiana and East Texas to stores, restaurants and sporting events.
Knott said her distributor, Dallas-based Full Clip, encouraged her brewery to participate.
Courtney Cash of Full Clip confirmed her account, saying she advised craft brewers to participate to support the Boys & Girls Club as a good cause.
Attendee Romeo Amaya of Kilgore said he showed up because he considers craft beer to be original.
"I like the way they market the stuff," Amaya said. He said the atmosphere is "pretty fun" with an age-diverse crowd.