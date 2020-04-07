This page in history will be anchored by the images of the time: Lonely streets. Empty classrooms. Visits through windows with the elderly. School buses delivering meals. Workers making protective masks and shields.
But it’s this picture drawn by an East Texas high school student that tells the real struggle taking place, quietly, resolutely, away from the public eye: One nurse, leaning over and consoling another nurse who is seated, her head resting in her hand.
They’re shown from the point of view of someone standing outside the doors of a hospital unit where COVID-19 patients are being treated.
Hayley Jasper, 16, created the image in graphite pencil to capture the reality of the work her mother, Mary Jasper, is doing as an RN in the medical intensive care unit at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Hayley, an award-winning artist and junior at Hawkins High School, drew the image to share the story of what people in the medical profession are experiencing.
“I’m hoping it really shows the emotional toll this is taking on the nurses” and others who work in the medical profession, Hayley said. “Everyone is comparing them to heroes. They don’t realize the extent of what they’re going through.”
She titled the picture “Behind the Front Lines.” It’s drawn as if a door to the unit has swung open, with signs on the adjacent door warning “COVID-19 contaminated area,” and “No visitors due to COVID-19.” She drew it from real photos she asked her mother to take of her work environment.
“It’s really not mine. The Lord gave it to me,” Hayley said of the drawing.
Mary Jasper said she has been a nurse since 1999, most recently working for about five years in the Good Shepherd medical ICU. Art is Hayley’s outlet, she said, and she’s been listening to her mother talk about what it’s like to care for COVID-19 patients.
“It’s just hard right now at work. It’s a big struggle, and things are just — they’re tough,” Mary Jasper said, in part because things are changing so quickly. “We’re all just trying to do what we need to do, not only for our community, but for our families. The last thing we want to do is bring stuff home. Sometimes it’s just exhausting because you’re over-thinking everything to try to protect everyone.”
She said the picture also shows something else that’s important to her: the family relationship that exists among the people working in the ICU. It’s something Hayley has heard her mother talk about.
“Only our work family can understand,” Mary Jasper said. “No matter how much I come home and try to express (what it’s like) — we’re the only ones that get it. That’s what that (drawing) means to me — is they’re my family and I love them like family.”
She said she never imagined working through anything like COVID-19 when she began working in nursing more than 20 years ago.
“I don’t worry about getting myself sick. I worry about my family, because I can’t stop coming home to them,” she said. “I don’t want to. There may be a point where I have to, and that’s another scary thing. I don’t want to get them sick. I want to keep them safe, and we don’t know where this is going.”
The drawing, though, tells more than the story of what COVID-19 has done to this world. It’s part of the story of a teenager who found new direction in life.
Mary Jasper and her husband, Corey, have been married 10 years. Hayley is the second-oldest of the five children they have in their blended family. Corey Jasper adopted Hayley. Then, a couple of years ago, they agreed to grant Hayley’s wish to change her last name to his, after they were certain Hayley’s troubled relationship with her birth father was over.
“After that, I felt like a whole new person. I’m a different person than I used to be,” Hayley said. She also developed a relationship with Christ, she said.
“Something just clicked for me,” Hayley said. “I’ve grown exponentially. It freaks me out half the time, too. I owe it all to the Lord, because he’s blessed with me with so much. And he’s given me this talent to spread his word and do his work, and that’s what I plan on doing.”
Trudy Atteberry, who has been Hayley’s art teacher since the teen was in middle school, saw the change as well. Heyley’s confidence kicked in, she said.
“(The drawing) doesn’t surprise me,” Atteberry said. “She’s an excellent student and always works really, really hard, and I know she cares deeply about her mom and values what her mom does.”
Corey Jasper struggled not to cry as he talked about how his relationship with her changed over the years.
“Just over the years, God just came into our hearts and we just came together, and she just took off,” he said. “It’s been crazy how He’s worked in her life and how He’s worked in mine.”
Hayley said she hopes to one day be a medical examiner, or maybe work in law enforcement as a police sketch artist. Regardless, art will likely continue to be a part of her life, perhaps continuing in the commission business she already offers.
One of her pictures, of a cow painted in bright colors that she titled “Hello There,” won first place this year at the Fort Worth Stock Show Art Contest. She won a $2,000 scholarship, and her art was auctioned off for $1,400. She has two other pieces that are advancing to the state Visual Arts Scholastic Event
“She’s headed to the moon,” Corey Jasper said.