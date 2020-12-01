The Belcher Center is delaying its entire planned 2020-21 season lineup by one year to 2021-22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday.
Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the season will go back on sale Dec. 8 and season ticket holders will be notified the first week of December about the changes. One planned show featuring comedian Leanne Morgan will go on as planned but with added performances to ensure social distancing among the audiences, Bowen said.
Bowen said the 2020-2021 season of performances was booked in the spring, prior to capacity limitations on venues due to the pandemic. When the shows were originally booked, the budgets planned for full capacity audiences, he said. As the pandemic has continued and many touring performances have halted, Bowen said the staff began discussing the likelihood of whether the planned shows would be able to tour due to travel restrictions and other factors.
“We opted to postpone the entire season to next fall and spring of 2021-2022,” he said.
Some planned events in the Belcher Center’s Performance Series had already been canceled or postponed. For example, the 40th anniversary Blues Brothers Revue was scheduled for Nov. 7 but had already been postponed. Bowen said it’s now back on the schedule with a new date in 2021. Meanwhile, a planned performance of “A Christmas Carol” had been canceled, but it’s back on the schedule.
The 2021-2022 Performance Series lineup is now:
- The Official Blues Brothers Revue at 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 2021
- A Christmas Carol at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021
- The Music of Sam Cooke at 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022
- One Night in Memphis at 7 p.m. March 26, 2022
- Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience at 7 p.m. April 23, 2022
“A Christmas Carol” will be held in conjunction with Longview Greggton Rotary Club, as a fundraiser for the club which makes donations to many nonprofit organizations in Longview. Meanwhile, the Music of Sam Cooke is scheduled for the Saturday prior to Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2022, and the show will be held in conjunction with the City of Longview.
Bowen said he’s looking to add a comedian or two to the 2021-2022 lineup.
The one exception to the postponements is comedian Leanne Morgan. Morgan originally was scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021, at the Belcher Center. She’s still performing then, but she has added two additional shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 6 to accommodate a socially distanced audience, Bowen said.
“We had already sold 1,500 tickets to her show, but we can only seat 813 people in the auditorium with all of them socially distanced,” he said. “We’ve been moving those 1,500 people around so that we can accommodate all of them with three performances, and tickets to all three performances are back on sale as well.”
Belcher Center is partnering with Longview Christian School for Morgan’s performance as a fundraiser for the school, Bowen said. Longview Christian School typically has four fundraisers each year, but this year the school has been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With performance schedules updated, the Belcher Center plans to put tickets back on sale Dec. 8 for performances. The center plans to continue to social distance ticket holders for the shows as the fate of the pandemic remains unknown. Staff has already worked behind the scenes to social distance those who currently have tickets, he said.
“All current season ticket holders will be contacted the first week of December to let them know that we are postponing the season,” Bowen said. “We’re going to do our best to move people around so they can social distance and then we’ll put the tickets back on sale. Everyone will be issued new tickets.”
If anyone who currently has a ticket has a conflict with the new planned dates, Bowen said they will be issued a refund.
The postponed shows pertain only to the Belcher Center’s Performance Series, which includes traveling shows. Belcher Center is still renting out its auditorium for community events, such as the upcoming Kilgore College Rangerettes’ Christmas Extravaganza and performances by the East Texas Symphonic Band.
The Moscow Ballet will present “The Great Russian Nutcracker” this year as a streaming event. Those interested can purchase a ticket to stream the show.
Additionally, Belcher Center is still planning two concerts to kick off LeTourneau University’s 75th anniversary next year. Sandi Patty will perform at 7 p.m. April 14 and We Are The Messengers will perform at 7 p.m. April 17.
For more information about the Belcher Center or its performances, visit belchercenter.com.