The Belcher Center is preparing to "take two" on its 15th season with an auditorium that will be able to serve at full capacity.
While tickets have been on sale for the season since December, they had been on sale in a limited capacity. However, as COVID-19 protocols have eased, Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said the seating capacity is being increased to 100%. While face masks are no longer required at LeTourneau University, the Belcher Center will continue to post signage encouraging them to be worn.
"If you’re looking to see the whole season or if you just want to see some single shows, we just want people to come back out and enjoy our performances," Bowen said. "All ticket prices are low on purpose to encourage people to buy a ticket and come out to our shows again."
In December, the Belcher Center announced that it was delaying its 2020-2021 season to 2021-2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as venues faced strict capacity limitations. Tickets went back on sale in December with new dates attached to the performances; however, the venue continued to book tickets at a reduced capacity.
When the season starts in the fall, there are five shows currently planned for the lineup, which carries the theme of "Heart and Soul: Take II."
The 2021-2022 Performance Series lineup is:
- The 40th Anniversary Official Blues Brothers Revue at 7 p.m. Oct. 23
- A Christmas Carol at 7 p.m. Dec. 11
- The Music of Sam Cooke at 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022
- One Night in Memphis at 7 p.m. March 26, 2022
- Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience at 7 p.m. April 23, 2022
"There may be some shows added to the season," Bowen said. "Just about now some agents are seeing enough places opening up that they can plan tours. So I'm looking at adding some comedians to the lineup. I'm looking at adding one in September and another potentially in January."
Tickets for Belcher Center performances are available online at www.belchercenter.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 233-3080.