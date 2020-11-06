With Christmas less than 50 days away, the Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles and ringing bells again are starting to pop up around Longview. But bell ringers might look a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest difference this year is that our bell ringers will be wearing PPE,” said Capt. Nick Hutchinson of the Longview Salvation Army.
The organization will be providing masks, gloves and face shields to bell ringers stationed at kettles for for the annual holiday fundraising campaign. Hutchinson said the bell ringers will be distancing as much as possible to make people comfortable while making donations.
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year. All proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance for residents and families in the community. The theme for the year is “Rescue Christmas,” which Hutchinson believes is timely.
“It’s been a difficult year for many of us,” he said. “For folks in need, it is harder, and their Christmas is in need of rescuing.”
The pandemic has created an increased need among Gregg County residents.
“We’ve seen the need go way up for the food pantry and commodities closet,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve seen a 16% increase in families seeking assistance for Christmas.”
Hutchinson said the Salvation Army will be assisting about 1,300 children and seniors through its Angel Tree program, which provides new clothing and toys. Walmart locations in the area host the Angel Tree program.
“Folks can ‘adopt’ children and buy them gifts for Christmas,” Hutchinson said. “Being able to see the smile on a family’s faces, knowing that their Christmas is secure and their kids will have Christmas is a big reward. There’s no better feeling in the world than knowing that you helped someone in need.”
Hutchinson said that in addition to red kettles at store fronts, the organization is issuing its online Red Kettle Challenge to step up efforts to help families who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet.
“You can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long,” he said. “We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettles.
“Folks can set up their own or make a contribution on our website,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said that though there are ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, the virtual kettles provide a way for people to help without leaving their homes.
Red kettles are beginning to show up at the post office, Longview Mall, Hobby Lobby and other locations. Hutchinson said Walmart is allowing kettles to be set up a week early this year before Thanksgiving.
Bell rigers will be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday through Saturday from early November until Christmas Eve.
In 2019, The Salvation Army in Longview raised just more than $190,000 through the Red Kettle program. This year’s goal is $200,000. Donations can also be made through Google and Apple Pay.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. The organization helps by providing food, emergency relief, rehabilitation, clothing and shelter for people in need. The nonprofit organization operates 7,600 centers around the country.
The Salvation Army in Longview is looking for volunteers to station with red kettles.
“The more volunteers the better,” Hutchinson said.
To volunteer, donate or start a virtual red kettle as part of the Salvation Army’s fundraising campaign, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/Longview/.
Volunteers can select the location, day and time to ring bells outside businesses at www.RegisterToRing.com .
For information about The Salvation Army, call (903) 215-8463 or visit at 519 E. Cotton St., Longview, TX 75601. Secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.