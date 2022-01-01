Van Craddock, a beloved local historian who brought the history of East Texas to life in his columns and books, has died.
Craddock died Friday night after a battle with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, according to a statement from his son, Chris Craddock.
Craddock began writing a column for the Longview News-Journal in 1978 until his last one in September 2020. His weekly columns examined various aspects of the region’s history often including tidbits formerly unknown to local residents.
“After months of time to reflect during this worldwide pandemic, there are other ventures awaiting me, mainly those with less stress, no deadlines and more focus on family,” Craddock wrote in his last column for the newspaper.
He called the column, which spread across more than four decades, a rare opportunity to be a newspaper columnist in his hometown.
“And it helped me confirm something I already suspected: the most wonderful people in the world live right here in East Texas,” he said.
Craddock published several books about local history, including “East Texas Tales: A Celebration of Pineywoods, People, Places, Facts and Fables,” a collection of columns, and “Historic Gregg County.”
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and in 1970 graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University, where he met his wife, Bettye.
A scholarship in the honor of the couple was announced. The Bettye & Van Craddock Scholarship was established by Kathryn Morton, a former student of Bettye Craddock, who worked at Kilgore College for 29 years as head of the journalism program and department chair for communications, theater and speech.
Morton said she created the scholarship to honor the Craddocks’ legacy and to help passionate students pursue their education.
“When endowed, the scholarship will celebrate the love and esteemed careers of Bettye Herrington Craddock and Van Craddock, who met at SFA — where I transferred after my time at Kilgore College,” Morton said at the time. “The Craddocks worked together on the student newspaper, The Pine Log, and they went on to raise a family, teach, write, document history and improve countless lives in East Texas and beyond. Their scholarship will benefit students who share the Craddocks’ passion for communication.”
“We sincerely appreciate all of the prayers and continued support,” Chris Craddock said in his statement.
A celebration of Van Craddock’s life is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Longview.