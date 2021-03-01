A man who owned one of Longview's longest continuously operating Tex-Mex restaurants, and whom the Longview community lovingly knew as "Mr. G," died Sunday.
Funeral services for Gonzalo Hernandez Jr., 80, are set for Wednesday. Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Private services by invitation only will take place at a later date.
Hernandez owned Gonzalo's Mexican Restaurant for nearly 40 years. When Hernandez opened his restaurant in 1979, it was one of only three Tex-Mex restaurants in Longview. By the time of its closing in 2018, it was one of the oldest restaurants in the city.
Known for its consistently good food and its friendly staff, Gonzalo’s thrived throughout the years with the help of its loyal patrons.
“We are a family restaurant. I’ve watched kids grow up here, and now they have kids of their own. They still come back to visit ‘Mr. G,’ ” Hernandez said in 2014.
Born in Austin in 1940, Hernandez was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he moved to Dallas where he met his wife, Connie. The couple married in 1968 and moved to Longview in the late 1970s.
Prior to opening his own business, Hernandez had worked in restaurants since he was 14. He started out working at Mexican restaurants in Austin and managed a restaurant in Dallas.
When he opened his Longview restaurant, it was originally located on Spur 63 before moving shortly after opening to West Loop 281 where it remained until it closed its doors. In 2018, Hernandez recalled the Loop had only two lanes when he opened in 1980. The only business west of the Northwest Village shopping center at Gilmer Road on Loop 281 at the time was a catfish restaurant, now a Goodwill store.
He said in 2018 that the menu at Gonzalo's changed little over the years and included popular items such as chili rellenos, fajitas and tacos al carbon. His wife worked there part time, and he had a few other employees, many of whom worked there for 20-plus years.
At the family-owned restaurant, photos of children and adult patrons adorned the walls, and Hernandez said in 2018 that he considered most of his patrons to not just be customers and friends but "family." Most patrons knew him as "Mr. G."
Hernandez is survived by his wife, two sons, four grandchildren, two sisters and many nieces, nephews and friends.