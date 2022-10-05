Vabbie Fortson has been a Democrat since she registered to vote 50 years ago at the age of 18.
A Gladewater resident, she said she's a member of the Democratic Women of East Texas and attended a rally Wednesday at the nonprofit organization One Love Longview with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife, Amy.
"He’s honest — he’s really for us," Fortson said of Beto O'Rourke. "He’s real — he does not pull any punches, and he’s up front with us."
One Love Longview hosted the rally as residents gathered to speak and take photos with Amy O'Rourke. Her husband faces incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the November election.
Before speaking to the crowd, she said she's visited Longview a few times over the years, and it's one of her favorite places.
"Each and every time I have been welcomed by the kindest people and just really enjoy coming to the community, and so … I’m 'gonna be on the road a few days this week and so decided that East Texas was where I was 'gonna head," she said.
One Tuesday, she visited Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches where about 800 people attended a rally, she said.
She said she makes the trips across the state to connect with voters and make sure people even in GOP-dominated counties know that she and her husband are fighting for them, she said.
"Beto has been to this area probably a dozen times and is always coming to listen and learn and not just to speak to people that support him, but really tries to open the door and hear from everyone — and that’s how he likes to govern, also," Amy O'Rourke said.
She said everyone's voice is important, which means that she and her husband need to visit everyone, everywhere. She said she's been told several times not to bother visiting small cities and to stick to larger areas such as Dallas, Houston and Austin.
"But if we don’t ever show up, we don’t ever hear from you, and you don’t ever hear directly from us," she told the crowd.
Fortson said she believes that Beto O'Rourke understands what the people of Texas need and would get the energy grid repaired since he's "not in their pockets."
She he's visited with the people of East Texas personally, which makes her feel included.
"They’re riding on the bumpy roads. They see the dilapidated housing buildings. They see the conditions. They’re going from door to door," Fortson said. "They’re actually knocking on doors and going face-to-face. They are meeting people, just like Amy. She’s not being guarded and pushed away. She’s right with us. She’s face-to-face, and that’s how it should be."