Get ready for another big swing.
Longview and Tyler residents should expect a significant drop in temperatures late Wednesday that is expected to last into the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Thorne of the National Weather Service in Shreveport said the warming spell today is typical ahead of a cold front.
Tuesday's forecasted high was about 71 degrees, which is 15 degrees above the seasonal normal, Thorne said. Tonight's low of about 57 degrees is about 23 degrees above the seasonal normal.
Thorne said the normal high temperature for this time of year is about 50 to 55 degrees. The record high for Jan. 18 in Longview is 78 degrees set in 2000, while the record high in Tyler for that date also is 78 degrees set in 1974.
Wednesday is expected to follow the same pattern with a high of 72 degrees, 16 degrees above the seasonal normal. Longview's record high for Jan. 19 is 79 degrees set in 1935, while Tyler's record high for that date also is 79 degrees set in 1974.
However, Thorne said a cold front will begin to push through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, and an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms should be expected.
The Longview and Tyler area has a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday, Thorne said.
Temperatures are expected to drop fairly quickly following the cold front, with overnight lows into Thursday returning to about 35 degrees, which is normal for this time of year, Thorne said.
Thursday's high is forecast at about 43 degrees, which is 13 degrees below the seasonal normal.
Cooler air is expected to settle in and stay in place through the remainder of the week into the weekend, according to Thorne.
Thursday night into Friday morning is forecast to have a low of 26 degrees, with temperatures are expected to drop Friday night into Saturday morning to 24 degrees.