Big Sandy ISD is asking for continued prayers following the death this past week of a student, and classes will end early on Wednesday to allow students and staff to attend his services.
“As our school community continues to grieve the loss of Braidan Smeltzer, Big Sandy ISD will have an early release on Wednesday, February 23rd, so that those who wish to attend his service may do so,” the district said in a statement posted Monday morning on its Facebook page. “School will be dismissed at 12:18 pm.”
Braidan, 17, was killed in a wreck Thursday night on White Oak Road about 7 miles east of Big Sandy, according to information released this past week by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded to the crash at about 9:37 p.m.
An initial report shows a car was headed west on White Oak Road when, for an unknown reason, it went off the road to the right, went into the ditch and struck several trees.
The driver, another 17-year-old boy from Big Sandy, was flown to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler in serious condition, Dark said.
Smeltzer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The crash happened shortly before when, on the same night, another East Texas high school student was killed in a one-vehicle crash.
Lindale High School sophomore Lorenzo DeLeon, 16, was killed Thursday in a crash on Smith County Road 472. Dark said the crash happened when the driver took evasive action to avoid an animal in the road. Lorenzo was a passenger in the car. The 16-year-old driver was treated at the scene and released, according to Dark. A 15-year-old passenger was taken by private vehicle to an unknown hospital.
Big Sandy ISD asked students on Monday to wear the colors black or gray to school to honor Braidan because those were his favorite colors.
“Big Sandy ISD is grateful for all the support over the last several days,” the district said in the Monday post. “We ask that you continue to pray for all of the families involved and for so many of our students who continue to grieve for their friend.”
Visitation is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Big Sandy Civic Center. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday also at the Big Sandy Civic Center.