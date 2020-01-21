Big Sandy is considering a big transformation.
At tonight’s meeting, City Council members for the Upshur County town will discuss whether to pursue a spot on an upcoming HGTV series called "Home Town Makeover."
Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of Home Town on HGTV, are introducing the all-new concept series, "Home Town Makeover," which will be a six-episode special event airing in 2021. According to hgtv.com , the couple intend to do another whole-town transformation similar to the rescue and enhancement of dozens of homes in Laurel, Mississippi — the site for Home Town.
Cities with populations of 40,000 or fewer residents are eligible to apply. Big Sandy's population was about 1,340 residents, according to the most recent Census data from 2010.
The Big Sandy City Council will discuss and consider whether to submit an application before the Feb. 4 deadline.
“They’re planning to do a short-term series,” Big Sandy City Secretary Laura Rex said. “We’re considering putting in an application for it.”
The discussion is part of the Council’s agenda during its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. this evening at City Hall, located at 100 N. Tyler St. in Big Sandy.