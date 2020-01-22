It's official. Big Sandy will try to make its pitch for makeover stardom.
The Big Sandy City Council approved a motion Tuesday evening to shoot an application video for a spot on the upcoming HGTV series "Home Town Makeover" in which the show's talent makes over an entire tire.
Big Sandy is now in a race against time, because the application is due Feb. 4.
"They basically made a motion to try to secure someone to make the video," City Secretary Laura Rex said. "We're hoping to get it all together and hoping to get in contact with someone to help us with the video because we have only about two weeks."
Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of "Home Town" on HGTV, are introducing the all-new concept series, "Home Town Makeover," which will be a six-episode special event airing in 2021. According to hgtv.com , the couple intend to do another whole-town transformation similar to the rescue and enhancement of dozens of homes in Laurel, Mississippi — the site for "Home Town."
Cities with populations of 40,000 or fewer residents are eligible to apply. Big Sandy's population was about 1,340 residents, according to the most recent census data from 2010.
The city of Big Sandy has never before applied for a spot on a television series such as this, Rex said.