Visitors got their bearings Saturday during a tour of Stemco, a newcomer to Longview’s annual Big Techs event.
Stemco was one of nine companies Saturday that opened their doors to the public as part of the Big Techs and Little Big Techs industry showcase. The Longview Economic Development Corp. and Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau organize the event, which coincides with Industry Appreciation Month.
The Dollar General distribution center was another first-timer to Big Techs. Other participating industries were Aaon, Eastman and Westlake chemical companies, Holt CAT Machine Division, Holt CAT PowerSystems, Komatsu, Neiman Marcus Distribution Center and Nucor Steel.
And the Gregg County Historical Museum and Longview World of Wonders children’s museum hosted Little Big Techs on Saturday in downtown, featuring special activities for children that focused on science and technology.
“I learned that they are making bearing seals and other products,” Bruce Bronsema of Longview said after the 90-minute tour at Stemco.
Stemco Operations Manager Chrystian Ziesemer conducted five tours Saturday of the 250,000-square-foot building on Industrial Boulevard in the Harrison County side of Longview.
Stemco, which has 300 employees, idles production on weekends unless demand exists, Ziesemer told a tour group Saturday morning. A wholly owned subsidiary of EnPro Industries of Charlotte, North Carolina, Stemco manufactures durable seals, bearings, hubcaps and mileage counters for commercial vehicles, including trucks, at the plant.
Ziesemer, a native of Brazil who joked that he spoke with a southern Louisiana accent, used the tour to explain the production and assembly process. He showed how cowhide is cut into a ring that eventually becomes a bearing.
Stemco also uses rubber to make bearings, Ziesemer said. However, he said domestic, Mexican and Canadian customers prefer cowhide because it is better suited for the climate while Stemco exports bearings made with rubber to China.
Ziesemer said Stemco was founded in 1951 in St. Charles, Missouri, and the plant moved to Longview in 1958.
He walked by an area of the building that houses a testing lab for quality control.
“We do all the testing for our products,” Ziesemer said.
Ziesemer showed a digital odometer that is assembled for use in trucks and trailers, and his tour group walked by an area where Stemco installs robots to perform repetitive tasks. Ziesemer said the company gave two robots names: Estella and Herbie.
Ziesemer introduced tour members to Plant Manager William Leadaman, who said manufacturing workers put in four 10-hour days and take three days off.
Ziesemer took the group past an area where hubcaps are assembled for trailers.
Tour member Susan Samson of Longview said afterward that she was impressed with the manufacturer.
“It’s just fascinating to me, the whole thing,” she said. “You have to be so intelligent to design all these things.”