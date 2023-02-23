Technology, industry and more will be on display Saturday as the Big Techs event returns to Longview after a three-year absence.
The free event is a collaboration between the city of Longview and Longview Economic Development Corp. as part of Industry Appreciation Month.
Companies from diverse industries will open their doors to provide community members an up-close look: AAON; Crosby; Eastman Chemical Co.; Westlake Chemical Co.; Gap Customer Experience Center; Holt CAT Machine Division; Holt CAT Power Systems; INVISTA; Komatsu; Nucor; and STEMCO.
"Participants can see how Komatsu builds the world’s largest front end loader, how Eastman and Westlake turn chemicals into products, how Gap distributes goods around the country, how Holt Cat rebuilds industrial-size engines and other cool technology," according to LEDCO.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO president and CEO, said the first Big Techs featured only four or five companies, but almost 1,000 people participated in tours.
"It was very well received by the general public, (and) many people came from out of town," he said.
Other than being an educational opportunity for the community, the event also allows these industries to showcase their identities, he said. Mansfield explained that there's often a misconception that manufacturing and industrial jobs are "dirty" when in contrast they're often high tech.
"(The jobs) require a very highly skilled work force," he said. "Maybe that will show there are opportunities within our industries that are really good, well-paying jobs."
LEDCO and the city also are discussing tentative plans to expand the event next year depending on Saturday's turnout, he said.
"If we continue to get the positive return that we've been receiving prior to the COVID years, I think it's certainly something that we wanna continue to grow," Mansfield said.
For security reasons, age restrictions apply to some tours, so in addition to the Big Techs event, Little Big Techs also is set to return Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Longview, hands-on STEAM-related activities and equipment displays will be available for children at the Gregg County Historical Museum and Longview World of Wonders.
Various industry and educational partners will have activities and displays including: Boss Crane; Kilgore College; Longview Fire Department; Longview ISD; Longview Police Department; Longview Public Library; Pine Tree ISD; Texas State Technical College; UT Tyler University Academy; and Wiley College.
Admission to the historical museum is free, while LongviewWOW will offer a reduced admission fee of $5.
Industry tours are free, and prior registration is required.
According to Mansfield, most of the tours have been booked with only a few openings left.
To schedule a tour time or for more information, visit bigtechs.eventbrite.com .