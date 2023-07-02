TATUM — Three-year-old Hannah Butler couldn't make up her mind. Should she decorate her pink bicycle with beads or use ribbon? What about blue stars?
It didn't really matter in the end after mom Julie Butler took the reins and applied decorations on Hannah's bike for her.
Julie and Seth Butler, along with children Hannah and Jackson, 12, took part Saturday in a Fourth of July Bike Decorating event at Martin Creek Lake State Park in Tatum.
According to Park Host Patty Gray, the morning started with a patriotic-themed scavenger hunt followed by bike decorating. Later, she Gray taught attendees about fire safety and how to build a fire.
"And then after that we're gonna eat smores (and) we're gonna make 'em out of the fire we built," Gray said.
A table with chips, buns, condiments and a nearby grill signaled the promise of hot dogs and Popsicles.
The Butlers came from White Oak to camp at the state park for the holiday weekend, Seth Butler said. They typically camp at the park about two or three times a year.
"We like to come out here, he said. "The volunteers always put a lot of effort into the events, so we really enjoy it."
He moved between helping Jackson mark off items for the scavenger hunt and assisting volunteers to start the grill. While he was looking forward to the food, he said the main perk of the weekend was spending time with his family.
"I just like family time," he said. "It's fun to be together and be interactive with one another."
Jackson agreed with his dad as he helped his sister put decorations on her bike. He said he likes coming to the park with his family but especially enjoys getting to see his sister grow up. That is, except when she's being "a little sassy pants."
Hannah seemed to struggle containing her sass, as one minute she was asking Jackson to take a photo with her and the next shooing him away from her bike and telling him to decorate his own.
Nearby, Misty Frederick watched while her daughters Carly, 10, and Adalynn, 8, sorted through decorations and began work on their bikes. Frederick said the family camp at the state park at least one weekend every year.
"Their dad is from Tatum, and so this is what he used to do with his family," she said.
Despite being a self-admitted "indoor kind of girl," Frederick said she tags along on the outings for her family. She said the girls had been working on their scavenger hunts diligently and wanted to come to the bike decorating.