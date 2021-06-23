Bikers Against Bullying East Texas will host a “baggage claim” and ice cream social Saturday following a ride from Tyler to Longview.
“We help young people who are being bullied by supporting and raising their self esteem using the roar of our bikes and the smile on our faces,” April Hawk of Bikers Against Bullying said.
The “baggage claim” is a duffle bag donation drive. The group is collecting new and gently used duffle bags. The donated duffle bags will be given to Arrow Child and Family Ministries in Longview, which is a "provider of child welfare and educational services connecting church and government to serve vulnerable children and families," according to its website.
“These bags are so important because when a child is being picked up from their home and placed in foster care, if duffle bags are not available, their belongings will be put in trash bags,” Hawk said in a release. “Where is the dignity in that? These bags will help make the transition into foster care a little easier for everyone involved.”
Bikers and non-bikers are invited to meet at 12:45 p.m. at Lone Star Harley Davidson in Tyler and ride to McWhorter Park at 1000 Toler Road in Longview for an ice cream social.
The ride will begin at 1 p.m. in the parking lot from 1211 S SE Loop 323 in Tyler. The group will be in the park for the ice cream social from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Chris Page at (903) 490-6721 or visit the Bikers Against Bullying U.S.A on Facebook .