Two men with a goal to bike all 800 miles of Gregg County are set to complete their mission this weekend with the help of friends, family and community leaders.
Blake Williams is a doctor of optometry at Longview Eye Associates and also serves on the board for The Martin House Children's Advocacy Center.
The Martin House is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. It serves Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
The organization is in the process of raising more than $2.5 million to build a new facility that will help with expansion, Williams said.
In trying to come up with a way to aid the fundraising, Williams reached out to his friend and gym partner Kenneth Travis to see if he was willing to help. Travis owns a mortgage company in Longview called Trademark Mortgage.
"He said, 'Bro, I'll do whatever it takes to help you and help this mission,' " Williams said of Travis.
Both avid fitness enthusiasts, they decided to find a way to raise money for Martin House while also getting some exercise, Williams said.
His initial idea was to bike every road in the county, which soon changed after Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told him that totals about 800 miles.
"Number one we wanted to be able to finish ... to see the mission through," Williams said.
Soon after, Williams and Travis shifted gears and decided that for every $20 donated, they would bike one mile in the county. That meant that they had to raise $16,000 to reach the 800 miles.
The two friends started their challenge May 25 and found time after work and on weekends.
"The furthest we ever biked in one trip was 60 miles in one setting," Williams said. "We would just hammer it out on the weekends, basically."
In just more than four months, the two not only met their goal but exceeded it and have raised $17,600, he said.
With 1 mile left to reach the 800-mile mark, Williams and Travis want the final leg of the journey to include more than just the two of them, he said.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, they will embark on the last mile of the mission and have invited bikers of all ages and skill levels to join them. The ride will start at Woolley G's Bike & Fitness on Tyler Street and end at The Martin House on Garfield Drive.
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office and Longview Police Department will be onsite to escort bikers on the journey that will end with a celebration at the finish line, Williams said. Spring Hill High School Pacesetters also are set to be at the finish line cheering the riders, he said.
"(District 5) Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa is 'gonna be delivering a proclamation ... at the finish line too," Williams said.
All of the funds raised will go to the nonprofit organization's effort to build the new facility it's calling Branches of Hope, he said.
The 10,000-foot facility will provide numerous services for children and families and will continue to serve residents of Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties, he said.
With a rising number of cases of abuse or neglect toward children, the organization knew it needed to expand to be able to fully accommodate the needs of the community, he said. According to Williams, more than 700 reported cases of abuse occurred within the three counties in the past fiscal year.
"It's not just a handful of kids that they're treating — it's a lot," he said.
Williams found that when he would tell people about the center and what it offered, many had never heard of it or didn't know what it did, he said. By fundraising for it, he found he could not only financially assist the organization but spread awareness about it.
"I call it missional awareness — awareness of the mission of what Martin House does," Williams said.
According to Williams, the city and county have committed to fund a portion of the new facility as well but have not given concrete numbers.
He wanted to give credit to Martin House Executive Director Roxanne Stevenson, who he said has given her full support throughout this mission.
"I'm a blip on the radar — she's basically the engine behind the machin,e and she's just been remarkable for The Martin House," he said.