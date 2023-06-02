A longtime business in Longview expects it will have to close in a couple of years as a result of a bill approved by the Legislature that says vehicles no longer will be required to pass an annual inspection.
House Bill 3297, which was sent to Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, will repeal provisions in state law that mandate annual vehicle inspections starting in 2025, according to The Texas Tribune.
Drivers will still have to pay a $7.50 fee, which will now be known as the inspection program replacement fee. Additionally, 17 counties — none in the Longview area — that require emissions inspections will still mandate annual tests regardless if the bill becomes law.
Dave Campbell owns Pine Tree Inspections on Pine Tree Road with his wife, Michelle. Campbell is a retired Navy veteran, and his wife is a 25-year school teacher.
In 2017, the couple purchased the business from Kenneth Jones, who had built and owned the station since 1994, Campbell said.
Campbell's brother also works at the station along with their father and three other employees.
Public service runs in the family, which makes the likely closure of the business that much more unfortunate, he said.
"You’ve got a veteran-owned, teacher-owned establishment, and just by one quick vote you’re out of business," he said. "Your whole livelihood is gone. It’s a serious impact."
Campbell and his wife have been following the bill in recent legislative sessions, he said. While many people may not like having to get an inspection, it's a necessary safeguard, he said.
He likened getting a vehicle inspected to going to the dentist and said while it may not be ideal or enjoyable, it's needed to maintain standards.
While the bill will do away with physical inspections, drivers will still have to pay a state fee, which Campbell said impacts small business owners like him and others.
"So the state is still gonna get paid and still get their money, but the small business owners are the ones that are taking it on the chin," he said.
The bill would take effect in January 2025, at which point Campbell said the seven full-time inspectors who work at the station will be out of a job.
"And then I will have a 'for sale' sign for the building or 'for rent' outside because we will shut down as an inspection station. We’ll no longer exist," he said.
Campbell acknowledged that while the situation is heartbreaking for him and the business, they're not the only ones who will be affected. Inspections are vital to having safe vehicles and drivers on the road, he said. He believes the bill will dramatically impact safety on the roads as well as the number of wrecks.
"Just today alone, we’ve had a brake light out, blinkers not working correctly, tires that are bad, parking brakes not holding," he said Thursday. "I mean, the whole gambit of things that can go wrong or be wrong with your car."
Essentially, by not requiring inspections, drivers may not be aware of defects in their vehicle, which could later appear while they're on the road and lead to serious consequences.
"To me, there’s no other way to explain it — if you have worse cars on the road, you have worse driving conditions," Campbell said.