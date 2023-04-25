Gregg County's top elections official says a bill working its way through the Texas Legislature that would end Election Day countywide balloting is unnecessary and will cost taxpayers money.
The Texas Tribune reported Senate Bill, if approved by the Texas House and signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, "would eliminate countywide voting centers on Election Day and require residents to vote at an assigned precinct, typically in their neighborhood."
The bill wouldn't apply to early voting.
A countywide voting center allows residents to cast a ballot at any polling location in their county, regardless of which precinct they live in. Gregg County is one of 90 counties in the state approved by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office to use countywide balloting.
The bill's author, Republican Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood, said the bill is necessary to address potential issues with vote counts, according to the Tribune.
Hall said spreading voting locations across a precinct makes it “impossible” to ensure an accurate count and that limiting voters to a central polling location would simplify the tally, the Tribune reported.
Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator, said the county has never had issues with incorrect vote counts. Any minor issues found by the ballot board are usually attributed to faulty mail-in ballots, she said. The suspect ballot is immediately removed from the count total to keep the number accurate.
It's also easy for elections officials to print reports from tally machines, Briggs said. The reports show vote totals not only by polling location but also by precinct.
Briggs said countywide balloting is popular during early voting, and a law that would prohibit it on Election Day is unnecessary.
"Adding one more day (of countywide voting), it's the same for us," she said of the elections office.
Briggs said voters in Gregg County love being able to vote anywhere close to them.
She said the bill not only would make it harder for elections officials but also for voters. She gave an example of voters who get off work late and are forced to drive across the county to a precinct-designated balloting location.
"It makes it a lot harder for that person to vote when they could vote near where they're working by going to a countywide place," Briggs said.
No countywide balloting during a large election wouldn't have as much of an effect as it would with lower-turnout elections, she said.
Gregg County has 21 voting locations and uses 18 on Election Day. During a large election, three more locations would have to be added to meet the regulations of Hall's bill, she said. This would require more staff, costing taxpayers.
Briggs said more problems would occur with smaller elections such as those for constitutional amendments.
During low-turnout elections, the county opens about nine of its voting sites, Briggs said. The bill would require the county to have all 21 locations open, regardless of voter turnout, she said.
"That would be a big cost increase and totally unnecessary," Briggs said. "(The bill is) a very bad deal, and we do not support it."
The bill now moves to the House, where identical legislation introduced by Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, has not moved in the Elections Committee, according to the Tribune.