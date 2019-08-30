A special meeting of the Zoning Board of Adjustment originally scheduled for today has been canceled.
Lamar Cos. had withdrawn its request for the ZBA to reconsider its variance application, city of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara said Thursday night.
Lamar was seeking a variance to convert three existing billboards from static to digital — all part off a deal that involved removing a three-sided billboard at the former Waffle Shoppe property where developers are courting a possible Starbucks coffeehouse.
Real estate broker John King Jr., who represents the property owner, explained the decision.
“We met with the mayor (Thursday) and have decided to pull the request and start negotiations with the city,” King said.