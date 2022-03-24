The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
“One Night in Memphis,” 7 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. The show features more than 90 minutes of rockabilly, country, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets: $27 to $37. Information: https://www.belchercenter.com/ .
Longview Symphony Orchestra "Black History Celebration," 1:30 pm. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Longview Arboretum, 706 W. Cotton St. Outdoor concert will feature the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Peterson Brothers Band, Wiley College Choir and Jon Starling. Admission: Free. Information: https://longviewsymphony.org/ .
“Journey Stories: A Celebration of Black History, Life and Culture,” on display through Saturday, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Museum celebrates the journey stories of African Americans from the East Texas area who have made significant contributions to the community, state and nation. Museum hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Ark-La-Tex Tattoo and Art Expo, 11 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. The event will feature award-winning artists, music, tattoo seminars, side shows, hourly tattoo contests, Tattooers Art Gallery, children’s attractions, art exhibits, vendors, food and drink. Admission: $20, $40 weekend pass, free for children 12 and younger. Information: https://vanishla.com/expo/ .
Wandering Market Crafted & Boutique Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Features handcrafted items, home décor, vintage styles, modern trends, one-of-a-kind designs and gourmet food. Admission: $5, free for children 12 and younger. Information: (405) 401-7193 or facebook.com/WanderingMarketCRAFTEDandBOUTIQUEshows/ .