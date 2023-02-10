The history of the "Divine Nine" is on display as part of a Black History Month exhibit curated by the Gregg County Historical Museum.
Titled "Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine," the exhibit covers the history of the nine fraternities and sororities started at predominately Black colleges and universities.
"The National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. (NPHC), also referred to as the Divine Nine, is the umbrella organization housing nine black Greek-letter organizations," according to osu.edu. "Each of the nine NPHC organizations evolved during a period when African Americans were being denied essential rights and privileges afforded others."
Museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy said the museum does a Black History Month exhibit annually, but the topic changes every year. In preparation for the exhibit, museum staff gathered information on each fraternity and sorority as well as items from members.
"Shirts, ball caps, scarves — things they used when they rushed. We borrowed a lot of stuff from local Longview and Gregg County citizens," she said.
Patrons can read the history of each of the fraternities and sororities as well as scan QR codes throughout the exhibit that show a different famous figure who was a member, she said.
The exhibit is in the Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center next door to the museum. Patrons can enter through the main museum entrance, experience the main museum tour and then go through the Black History Month exhibit, Loy said.
The exhibit opened Feb. 7 and will continue until March 25. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for senior citizens 60 and older and $1 for students. Children 3 and younger and veterans are admitted for free.
Additionally, patrons who wear a Greek or collegiate shirt on any Saturday while the exhibit is open will have free entry, Loy said.
The museum also has set a Divine Nine lecture event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 with five speakers who were in fraternities/sororities and will speak about their experiences. The lecture is free to attend and will be held in the Ann Lacy Crain Exhibit Center.
Speakers set for the event are: Dr. Cleo Wadley of Alpha Phi Alpha at 11 a.m.; Whitney Barnett of Sigma Gamma Rho at 11:30 a.m.; Leisha Kidd-Brooks of Alpha Kappa Alpha at noon; Darra Brazile of Alpha Kappa Alpha at 1 p.m.; and Janel Hewitt of Sigma Gamma Rho at 2:30 p.m.
The event also offers a way for high school students going to college to get information from the speakers about rushing for a fraternity or sorority, Loy said.
"I think sometimes ... students just don't know what opportunities are out there for them, and I think this is a good way to build friends when you go in and network when you graduate," she said.
The Gregg County Historical Museum is at 214 N Fredonia St.