Editor’s note: This is the first story in a Black History Month series on the intersection between education and equality.
Shan Bauer, Ted Beard and Troy Simmons are in the fight of their lives — giving every child in Longview ISD an equitable education despite a system designed to do the opposite.
The three Longview ISD board members said, for years, they’ve seen the district’s demographic shift coming.
The largest student population in the district is now Hispanic students, then Black and white.
“It hasn’t been unexpected,” said Simmons, who first was elected to the board in 1986. “This was predicted years ago that there was going to be a change in demographic. The change in demographic obviously started, in this district, with integration. You had a large number of white parents and students move out of the district which changed the dynamic itself. It’s been interesting to watch how the district has responded to the needs of the new demographic makeup of the district. For me, that’s been exciting to watch those changes occur.”
Longview ISD did not integrate its schools until 1970, despite the Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1954. Even then, integration wasn’t easy. Some of the district’s buses were bombed July 4, 1970, to prevent them from taking students to integrated schools.
Four years after integration, Clarence Bailey became Longview ISD’s first Black trustee. Bailey graduated from Mary C. Womack High School in 1950.
Twelve years after Bailey broke that barrier, Simmons was elected to the board. Beard followed in 1998, and Bauer was elected in 2016 and serves as the board president.
The three are the only Black school board members in the Longview area.
“My early years on the board, you could come (to the former Judson Middle School) or you could go to Mozelle Johnston (Elementary School), which was up on the hill, and you’d find these schools with updated computer systems, and you would go to Pinewood Park and find floppy disks. It’s been a shift from providing what’s needed to some students to a move of providing what’s needed for all students.”
Some of that work has been in recent changes, Simmons said, such as moving all prekindergarten and kindergarten classes to East Texas Montessori Prep Academy and converting all campuses to Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. Beard said another is adding Hispanic and African American studies classes.
SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to districts that partner with nonprofit organizations to operate public schools.
The district faced backlash for the Montessori decision, which Simmons said is a result of people not wanting all children to have an equal shot.
“They don’t want to see everyone at a Montessori school — they want to see their kid at a Montessori school,” he said. “People know exactly what kids need. That’s why they fight so hard to hold on to what they see as their right for certain things that other kids don’t have a right to, and that’s across the board. They already know the needs of students.”
All these decisions and progress can be reversed with “one vote, one seat, one slip,” Bauer said of future actions taken by the school board as well as who serves on the board in the future.
She went through the Longview ISD school system as a student and was part of the demographic change in the district, which was a perspective she could bring to the board. Now, she also has children in Longview ISD schools.
“This is a life duty,” she said. “And it is great, but when you get into the trenches, that is making sure that all students are given the same resources and that student achievement is the number one priority. There’s no civil duty in there — it’s a life duty and you have to know exactly what you’re fighting for and keep your eye on the prize, and that’s our students because, just like that, it can change and we have to redirect and regroup.”
Bauer said part of fighting for students is a holistic approach to student achievement, finance, holding administration accountable and educating herself on the school system.
That work requires reviewing data and seeing what is working in the district and what is not, Beard said. Sometimes, seeing that data is frustrating.
“African American students only make up 12.6% of the student population in the state of Texas, but yet they make up 25% of in-school and out-of-school suspension,” he said. “There is a disproportionate amount of students that are being affected, which then when you look at the discipline aspect and settings in the long run can impact student achievement, their life and their impact in society be it either positive of negative.”
The system the trustees are fighting against has a long history, Beard said.
“It’s imperative for us to also understand we’re talking Black history, which is also American history, to understand, since we’re in Texas how some of this all came about,” he said. “So, you need to understand where we were, so you need to understand the Gilmer-Akin law, and how that addressed when you had African American teachers that were getting paid less than Anglo teachers and how the public finance system was set up — all of that to understand where we’re at now.
“It’s not just something that we’re advocating at the grassroots level for our school systems,” Beard said. “We’re advocating for all of our students against a system that was established to be separate, unequal and for those that have to not care so much about those that have not.”
It is a struggle for the board to bring equity in a system or community that does not want it, Simmons said.
“It’s so crazy that the culture of suppression and oppression is so deep in this community that it permeates every aspect of your life,” he said. “It’s just, you get tired of busting your butt and then having people treat you the way they do when all you’re trying to do is help. You’re watching the system that you know could be so much better for everyone struggle trying to survive because a handful of people want to keep it good for their kids and that’s it.”
Which is what makes one vote, one seat, one election so important, Simmons said, echoing Bauer.
“People ask me, ‘Why do you stay on there?’ ” Simmons said of the board. “Why do I stay? Are you kidding me? Serving with board members telling you the federal government ought to stay out of our school business, OK, and what would happen to me if the federal government stayed out of school business? We see what would happen to me. We saw these past four years what happens when the federal government pulls back from the office of civil rights and what it will do. It’s one election. It’s one seat. People go, ‘So why do you stay?’ You stay because you know if someone else doesn’t come with the same kind of commitment and passion and desire for change you know what will happen, and that’s the sad part.”
The work continues to be important because, as Bauer said, 1970 was not that long ago.
“There are lives that are at stake,” Bauer said. “I can’t simplify it any more.”