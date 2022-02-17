A piece of Longview’s history, renovated into office space, will host the last of three open house events Saturday.
The Camp Normal Industrial Hospital open house is a Black History Month recognition of the role the hospital played among the city's Black community.
Helaman Bowers, owner of HR Bowers Plumbing and Mechanical, and local builder Roger Caviness are the owners of the building at 506 W. Methvin St. that originally was built as a hospital to serve mostly Black patients.
The hospital opened March 15, 1940, as was what was left of an initial effort to create the Camp Normal Industrial Institute, which was planned to be a boarding and training school for Black students near White Oak, according to previous News-Journal reports. Those plans never became reality, but one of that organization’s board members, I.S. White, led efforts to open the hospital.
The roughly 4,500-square-foot brick veneer building a few blocks from downtown was constructed at a cost of $35,000, with more than half of that amount going toward medical equipment, and was described as “modern in every respect and equipped with the best of medical aids and appliances.” At the time, 20 rooms comprised the interior, and the hospital could serve about 14 patients at a time.
Bowers said the open house is being hosted by Camp Normal Benevolent Foundation board members.
“We’re happy to be a part of it,” he said, “but I’m just the steward of the building, and we just want to be able to share the building with (the board members) whenever they need it.”
Saturday's open house is an opportunity for people to come in and share any stories, history or connections they have with the building. This past week, original certifications from the American Hospital Association and the Texas Hospital Association were left by Ever Grace Derrick, who was born at the hospital and later worked there as a nurse. The certifications are displayed in the building’s lobby.
“We also have a book that (attendees) can sign and leave their stories in,” Bowers said, “so they’ll always be a park of the building.”
The open house is set 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.