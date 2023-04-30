A loud "pop" followed by a trail of water rang out Saturday through Pelaia Plaza in downtown Longview, signifying the successful launch of a bottle rocket into the air.
The rocket challenge hosted by the Gregg County Historical Museum is one of many events scheduled through August as part of the museum's NASA exhibit.
Children and parents started at the museum to decorate their bottles and take part in other crafts.
Joe and Stephanie Van Wick brought their sons Rowan, 8, and Eamon, 5.
"We've never been here before," Joe Van Wick said about the museum on Fredonia Street.
The family's introduction to the museum started by cutting out shapes from paper and gluing them to either a toilet paper roll or an empty 2-liter bottle. Stickers and other decorations filled the table for children to choose from.
Joe Van Wick snapped a picture of Rowan as he decided what to include on his mini rocket.
Both of his sons are "super into science," so he believed they would enjoy the event, he said. He added that while the children have done small bottle rockets at home, they'd never done one this size.
"I think they're having a great time. I would definitely come back," he said.
Bennett Alford, 5, stood at a table carefully choosing decorations for his bottle rocket. He chose a green rocket with stickers on the side. After he finished, he, along with his sister, Eleanor, 2, and their parents, Jonathan and Jordan Alford, walked to the end of the block to Pelaia Plaza to prepare for the launch.
According to Jordan Alford, the family are regulars to the museum and visit a couple times a week. They had already attended the NASA exhibit and the children had loved it, she added.
Bennett's bottle was filled with water and placed on a launcher that was connected to a bicycle pump. The pump was used to add pressure to the bottle, which then was released by pulling a string.
Bennett stood nearby with his parents and watched skeptically as the bottle failed to launch on its first attempt. After refilling it with more water and adding more pressure, his green bottle rocket launched high into the air and landed in the grass nearby.
Cleo Wadley, Pine Tree High School principal, serves on the board for the museum and was helping with the bottle launches, he said. Two students from the school were also helping out to accrue service hours for school organizations.
Before agreeing to help, Wadley said he had no experience with bottle rockets, and it was a "learning process" to make sure he knew what to do. He said it had been a great experience so far and believed the children were enjoying it, too.
"I think when the kids see the rockets explode and learn a little bit about science and have fun at the same time, you can't beat that," he said.