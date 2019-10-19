Residents were being warned about consuming well water and to avoid contaminated soil after a blocked sewer main led to a 100,000-gallon water spill in Jacksonville.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the spill began a week ago in the area of Canada Street. The blockage was repaired and the area was disinfected. TCEQ said it is not recommending increased monitoring of water supply systems.
Customers who get their water supply from wells within a half-mile of the spill site were instructed to boil their water or use bottled water.
Residents were also urged to avoid soil that may have been affected by the spill.