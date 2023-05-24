On Wednesday, Nancy Parks chose to take 30 minutes of her morning to contribute to a cause that could potentially save a life.
Parks gave blood during a Carter BloodCare mobile blood drive in the parking lot of Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute in Longview.
“I decided to come donate today because it was so convenient,” said Parks, who is the facility manager at the institute. “I work here at the facility, and it was just so easy to walk over here. There was not an excuse to not come and give blood today.”
There is a constant need for blood donations, and leading into the summer months, the need is even greater, said James Black, spokesman for Carter BloodCare.
“In Longview and across East Texas, blood is urgently needed to help accident and trauma patients, mothers going through difficult deliveries, people getting cancer treatments, children with anemia, older adults with age-related health challenges, and so many others,” Black said. “The need for blood is even greater as we head into the summer months.
"When high school donors go on break and families go away on vacation, that can impact the local blood supply as donations typically drop. But helping our Longview neighbors in need can’t take a break.”
While there is a need for donors of all blood types, Black said the need for type O negative is in “high demand” because it is the universal blood type and can be used for any patient, according to Carter BloodCare.
“This is especially important when treating patients during emergencies, when every second counts,” Black said. “O negative is also the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.”
Carter BloodCare estimates that three people can be saved from the donation of one pint of blood. For Parks, that fact served as motivation for her blood donation Wednesday.
“From what I was told earlier, the fact that three people will benefit from my 30 minutes of being out here on the donation truck is a good reason to come donate,” she said.
Parks described the process of giving as “really easy.”
According to Carter BloodCare, donors must generally be in good health, at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of their donation. Sixteen-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form.
Carter BloodCare’s next mobile drive is scheduled 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Best Buy in Longview.
Additionally, interested blood donors can also give Monday-Saturday by visiting the Longview Donor Center at 3080 N. Eastman Road, Suite 112. Donor center hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
For information, visit www.carterbloodcare.org .