The Knights of Columbus has scheduled a blood drive 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today in the banquet hall of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Longview.
Donors can complete a medical history questionnaire at CarterBloodCare.org on the day of donation before arriving, and people who have had COVID-19 vaccinations are eligible to donate.
Carter BloodCare staff and unvaccinated donors are required to wear facial coverings at blood drives or donation centers, except when temperature is taken during screening or when eating and drinking after the donation.
Vaccinated donors are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks, according to Carter BloodCare.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently, and there is no upper age limit.
St. Matthew Catholic Church is at 2800 Pine Tree Road.
For information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call/text (800) 366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.