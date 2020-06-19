Blood drives are scheduled at three locations in East Texas over the next few days to help with a blood shortage left as hospitals begin returning to full services after a scaleback because of COVID-19.
Look for the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot at each location.
From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will host a drive at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Joe Pierce at (903) 445-7360.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Walmart Supercenter in Gilmer will host a drive at 1102 U.S. 271 N. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Donna Wagner at (903) 574-4998.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Crosspointe Fellowship Church will host a drive at 1300 Spring Hill Road, Longview. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Kelly Tucker at (903) 984-5412.