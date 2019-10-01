Blood drives have been planned for this weekend in two East Texas towns.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Alba Fall Festival is hosting a drive at Downtown Square on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call Judith Hammer at (903) 765-2396.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum is having a drive on the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot at 9162 Texas 43 E.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call Melinda K. Qualls at (903) 754-7349.
From Staff Reports