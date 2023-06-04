Things are all abloom at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.
The museum’s latest exhibit, “Bloom!” — organized, juried and curated by the R.W. Norton Art Gallery in Shreveport — is on display through Aug. 26.
LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said she and Norton Art Gallery Director and Curator Emily Feazel met several years ago.
“Emily and I have been kind of looking at different things to possibly work on together, and it finally happened,” Jehorek said. “When they were thinking about where (the exhibition) would go, LMFA was a natural fit because they had been over here and toured our facility and I’ve toured theirs.”
LMFA is the first museum the “Bloom!” exhibition has traveled to in its seven-year history. The exhibition began in 2016 with an invitation from the R.W. Norton Art Gallery for artists to enter a juried competition with their interpretations of floral-themed artwork.
“The Norton Art Gallery really is one of the best-kept secrets in our neck of the woods,” Jehorek said. “It’s a beautiful museum with world-class art, and it’s just crazy that it’s this close.”
The exhibition features a wide variety of mediums, color palettes and artist interpretations of the concept of “bloom.”
“Every work in the show has flowers or petals or something in bloom. It’s the artist’s interpretation of blooms,” Jehorek said. “It’s an explosion of color, just in time for summer.”
The “Bloom!” exhibition has continued to grow over the years.
“Their show started seven years ago, and the first time they offered the invitational it had 25 entries,” Jehorek said. “And this past year, it had 358.”
Fifty-one works were chosen for this year’s exhibition.
"This is a juried exhibition, so there was prize money for the first, second and third place winners,” Jehorek said. “LMFA is also doing a People’s Choice Award. There won’t be any money involved, but it is a recognition, so there is a place where people can vote.”
Jehorek said the idea for “Bloom!” centered around Norton Art Gallery’s landscaped grounds and native azaleas.
“The reason the Norton came up with the whole blooming exhibition idea … is they have 40 acres of garden, and in the spring, their azalea trails are amazing,” she said. “So, they thought, ‘Let’s create an exhibit that corresponds with the azalea season.’ And that was the impetus for the ‘Bloom!’ exhibition.”
In addition to this exhibit,” other blooming pieces of art are on display in some of the museum's other galleries.
“We’ve been partnering with the Asbury House … so we’ve done a little blooming artwork with the 3-5-year-olds that’s also on display,” Jehorek said. “And then we’ve pulled out the pieces in the LMFA permanent collection that also have floral pieces.”
Two events will take place while the “Bloom!” exhibition is up.
“One is downtown ArtWalk on July 6, and we’re inviting some area florists to create 3D floral arrangements to give the exhibition a 3D element. We’re really excited to see what sculptural element appears in the petals,” Jehorek said. “We thought that would be a fun way to bring in a different segment of our community and a different art form.”
The final event will be Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26.
“We’ll have face painting and food trucks, and there will be a lot of fun things for the entire family to enjoy,” Jehorek said.
In the meantime, visitors are encouraged to check out the colorful canvases and three-dimensional works on display in LMFA’s garden-inspired galleries.
“Texas has all kinds of things that bloom in the summer," Jehorek said. "So, this flows nicely over here."