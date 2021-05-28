It was a Pirate party Thursday night as Pine Tree High School held its commencement ceremony for graduating seniors.
Valedictorian Emmanuel David Viramontes, salutatorian Jann Shane Frederick Cabudoy and other Pine Tree seniors collected their diplomas under the lights at Pirate Stadium in Longview.
Pine Tree’s ceremony means the graduation season in the Longview area is almost at an end.
Gladewater High School has planned its ceremony for 8 tonight at Jack V. Murphy Stadium, while Hallsville High School’s commencement is set for the same time tonight at Bobcat Stadium.