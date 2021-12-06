LaToya Addison was holding back tears Monday night as she brought her three children to Walmart off Loop 281 in Longview. Each of her children was given $100 to spend during Shop with a Cop for Longview Police Department’s Blue Santa program.
“We lost everything in the flood in April,” Addison said. “We had to start over.”
Addison said she works overnight to take care of the three kids.
“I’m just very excited,” she said.
Children and families arrived early, getting goodie stockings and a free stuffed animal from Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. Monday was the first of three days to shop with a cop, Longview Police Officer and Chairman of the Blue Santa Program Luke Altman said.
“We have closer to 140 families this year,” Altman said, more than double the numbers from 2020.
On Monday, Altman said the program would serve 343 children over three days with a total of $35,000 in raised funds. In the past, the goal was to help 100 children and about 150 children were served in 2020. Altman gives credit to the community’s generosity.
“The fundraising events and donations make this happen,” he said.
Families took photos with Santa Claus, decked out in a blue suit, and were paired with Longview Police Officers. Through Blue Santa, police officers select children in need that they meet throughout the year to receive Christmas gifts.
Giggles and excitement could be heard throughout the toy aisles and children handed toys to officers after carefully selecting what they wanted and weighing their options.
Zachariah Holt, 8, looked at a package of four Halo action figures in the toy section when he noticed that it had been broken into and one of the figures was missing its weapon. He told his mother, Latoya Addison, that someone stole part of the toy.
“He’s a cop, right,” Zachariah said, gesturing to Longview Police Sgt. Dennis Phillips. Addison laughed and the two made jokes about investigating the crime.
“I did this last year, and it was very humbling,” Phillips said. He said he was surprised to see children selecting simple things such as blankets, rather than just toys.
Addison helped her eldest son Raydon Williams, 12, select toys.
“He’s autistic,” she said, noting that he becomes fixated on certain types of toys for a time. Right now, he loves Bayblade, Pokemon and a few other things.
“Alakazam! I want this,” he said, adding some Pokemon cards to the cart.
Zion Holt, 10, started playing volleyball this year and selected a ball with Phillips. She also selected some toys and art supplies.
Officer Les Sheridan helped Dawn Polk and her children, 10-year-old Kyle Williams and 10-month-old Sierra Bias.
“I became a cop to help my community,” Sheridan said. “This is one of those times where I get to come out and spend time with them and get to know these people.”
Sheridan said he works the midnight shift and does not often get to interact with the community and mingle.
As they walked through the aisles, Polk noted that Sierra likes toys that light up. Kyle told Sherridan that he would like a small stunt drone and a Spiderman video game.
“It takes the stress off you,” Polk said of the program. “You know, you can only do so much and then you really want your kids to have a nice Christmas. It’s wonderful.”
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and other departments volunteered. Tyler Police Department’s Chuck Boyce came to support Altman.
Boyce fist-bumped an 8-year-old boy with whom he was shopping.
“We’re like Starsky and Hutch,” Boyce said.
When Altman became involved in Blue Santa, Boyce served as a mentor to him as he navigated the program.
“I love it,” Boyce said of the program and coming out to support other departments. “I know half of the guys here."