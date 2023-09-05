A group of East Texas musicians will be heading to Memphis to compete against some of the world’s best blues bands.
The Kim Donnette Band has been selected to perform during the International Blues Challenge in January, and the group is raising funds for the trip.
“We’re East Texas-ified,” Donnette said. “This is a huge deal, and we’re excited because we’re going to be representing Texas.”
Hallsville resident Donnette and her husband, Clete Taylor, started the band in August 2019. One of Donnette’s longtime dreams finally came to life.
Donnette grew up singing in church in White Oak, and her mother was a concert opener for country music stars Willie Nelson and Ray Price in 1968.
“Mom would listen to Motown in the car, and so I would sing with her,” Donnette said. “I always loved that music. And then, when my husband and I got together and started dating, I said, ‘I think I want to do music,’ ” Donnette said.
The band has had a few different musicians, but the current crew is planning to stay together, Donnette said. They estimate they’ve got around 100 years of combined experience.
Donnette is the lead vocalist and main songwriter. Rodney Beal plays drums; J.D. Mathis plays saxophone; Jennifer Leard plays bass; Don Barnett and Barry Jenkins play guitar; and Taylor is the sound engineer.
The band plays at venues from Texarkana to Tyler to Denton to Dallas. On Friday night, residents gathered at Heritage Plaza for the Downtown Live concert series to hear the band’s signature style of rhythm and blues fill the evening air.
Donnette sings covers and writes original music, most of which is themed around growing as a person and learning life lessons — “hard knocks,” as she calls it. She said she was influenced by musicians such as Koko Taylor, better known as “The Queen of the Blues.”
Her performing abilities don’t just come from the music she heard, Taylor said.
“Anybody who hears her sing the first time recognizes that she’s doing what she’s supposed to be doing,” Taylor said. “She has that voice. She has range, she has power, she has emotion, she’s theatrical on the stage. … She was custom made to be on the stage.”
Donnette draws musical inspiration from several genres, she said.
“Everything we have has this underlying groove to it,” she said. “I love Motown, funk, soul, all that. We inject a little of that into everything. It makes it fun.”
Donnette and the band have been working to gain more exposure, so they began performing at blues music festivals, she said. The band traveled to the Simply Texas Blues Festival in San Angelo in 2021 and 2022.
The group set its sights on attending the international competition in Memphis. To participate, a band has to be sponsored by a blues music society. There aren’t any in East Texas, Donnette said, so they let their rhythm carry them to the North Texas Blues Challenge in Dallas on Aug. 13.
“I was so nervous,” Donnette said. “We got up there, and everybody did their thing, like they do so well, and I did my best to do my thing, and we had a great reception. The crowd was just so awesome.”
The band won, and the blues society agreed to sponsor it for the international competition, which is billed as the world’s largest for blues musicians. The event will bring about 200 bands to Memphis’ famed Beale Street to play at 20 venues.
Getting to play the blues in Memphis, however, will require the band to find some green.
“We’ve got six band members to dress, to transport and to house for the week we’re in Memphis,” Donnette said. “We are looking for donations.”
The band will host a fundraiser at Legends Social Club in Marshall from 2 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and another 2 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Lonestar Icehouse in Longview.
Those interested in donating can check out the band’s CashApp and PayPal pages. The band is seeking sponsors, Donnette said. Those who want to learn more or contact the band can visit its website, kimdonnette.com/.
Winning the international competition changes a band’s future, Donnette said. It opens the door for record deals, tours and more.
“It’s going to be an experience I probably won’t ever forget, whether I win, lose or draw,” she said. “There’s so many things I’m hoping for. I’m just going to work and see what happens.”