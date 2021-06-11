Downtown Live is scheduled to close out its spring concert series tonight with the sounds of Bobby O and the Mojos playing on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza in Longview.
The free event is set 5 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Green and Methvin streets in downtown. Several food trucks are expected to be on hand, and beer and wine will be available for purchase.
Tonight’s concert will follow two consecutive weeks of shows canceled due to weather.
This season’s spring concerts began May 7 after this past year’s spring and fall series were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.