The city could lift an order Friday for most residents to boil water before consumption following what a Longview official called “the most significant line break we have ever experienced.”
Water pressure returned Thursday throughout Longview, and a water sample was taken that could give city officials a green light to lift a boil water order what was issued early Wednesday after a break in a 30-inch line along Loop 281 near Birdsong Street.
The city said in a statement that the boil water order could be lifted as soon as Friday, contradicting earlier reports that said the order was expected to remain in place at least through Saturday.
“We are hopeful that the tests that were conducted show that the water is good to go, and we can lift the boil water notice Friday for our residents,” city spokesman Richard Yeakley said.
In previous reports, the city said it incorrectly stated two clear tests 24 hours apart were needed to lift the order.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said in spite of the seriousness of the situation, he is proud of how the city responded.
“This is the most significant water line break we have ever experienced, and I could not be prouder of our city employees who worked around the clock to find the leak, isolate the issue, and restore the water system,” Archer said in a statement. “I also want to thank our community partners who helped with water distribution. We know this was a terrible inconvenience for everyone, but it also showed the great character of this community who have provided support and encouragement along the way.”
Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, the city issued the boil water order for residents along with information about the water main break.
Initial messages said that all city customers were impacted and under the boil water order. Later, the city said in a statement that some of its northern customers were exempt and do not need to boil water before consumption. In an update, the city said customers are divided into two “pressure points.” The northern pressure zone, which includes an area partially bound to the north by FM 1844 and stretches in some places to Hawkins Parkway, was excluded from the boil water order.
After the water main break, some customers in the city had no water, while others had very low pressure in their pipes. As the city isolated the 30-inch water main that broke, it increased pressure to most of the city.
On Thursday, city officials said in a statement that a dozen businesses near the site of the break remained without water and that Public Works Department employees were working to restore service.
Free drinkable water was available through 6 p.m. Thursday at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. The city said residents could pick up cases of bottled until supplies ran out, but bulk water will again be available Friday. To collect bulk water, residents must bring their own safe water container.