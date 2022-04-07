A change in service to something we all need — water — early Wednesday disrupted lives and their associated routines across Longview. A 30-inch water main broke leaving some residents without water, others with almost no water pressure and all but one section of the city under an order to boil city water for two minutes and then let it cool before consumption.
The situation has been changing quickly. Here’s what you need to know as of Thursday afternoon.
THE LATEST: The city’s water system has been restored, but a boil water notice remains in place for most of the city likely at least through Saturday. The city has begun testing to lift the order, but that will take time.
WHAT HAPPENED: A 30-inch line water line broke early Wednesday under a bridge along Loop 281 near Birdsong Street. The break led the city to issue a boil water order for most residents.
WHAT YOU CAN/CAN'T DO: If you're in the boil water order area, there are precautions you should take. Some things you can still do — like take a shower. Others, you should steer clear from. The CDC has helpful guidelines.
FREE WATER: Two distribution points for free bottled water were opened Wednesday in Longview. On Thursday morning, that was consolidated to one at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. When the bottles run out, there's a truck with drinkable water, but you need to bring your own container.
WHO'S EXEMPT: Early reports were that all city customers needed to boil water until the all-clear. In an update, the city clarified that a portion of North Longview is exempt and can continue their regular water-consumption routine.
BUSINESSES AFFECTED: For restaurants and other businesses impacted by the boil order, it's been a tale of two Longviews. Location is everything, and businesses in the area with drinkable city water are living high on the hog.
SCHOOLS: Longview's three main school districts — Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill ISDs — all closed Wednesday in the wake of the water uncertainty. On Thursday, Pine Tree and Spring Hill returned. Longview ISD students are expected back in class on Friday and extra precautions are being taken in the cafeteria to safety feed the students.
Check back to News-Journal.com for updates as they're available. In case you missed it, here's a look at what the break in the 30-inch line looked like early Wednesday before it was isolated: