Next year’s list of capital improvement projects in Longview is 10 times larger than this year.
That’s because the 2020 lineup includes $102 million in projects from a bond package that voters approved in November, said Public Works Director Rolin McPhee.
However, when subtracting the public safety, parks and street upgrades funded by the bond package, the capital improvement projects list for next year calls for reduced spending compared with this year.
The bond projects are included in the list, McPhee said, because the city will accomplish or begin some phase of each project by Sept. 30, 2020.
The 2020 lineup includes installing water and wastewater lines on Luckett Street in preparation for one large bond project — construction of a new police station, he said.
Utility lines also are planned on Spring Street and on Shamrock Drive. Money from the city’s utility fund will pay for those projects as well as for replacing a device at the waste water treatment plan that is more than 50 years old and beyond its useful life, McPhee told City Council members, who approved the CIP list Thursday.
Also, $940,000 has been set aside to repair a concrete bagwall along Wade Creek at Garfield Drive that has been damaged by significant springtime rainfall each May the past two years, he said.
About $5.9 million is dedicated to relocating utility lines along George Richey Road, where the Texas Department of Transportation will start a widening project west of Gilmer Road in the coming year.
“We have utility CIP funds that will cash fund this without any issuance to do debt,” McPhee said, “and there’s about $2.5 million that will actually be reimbursable because we have property interests... with the easements.”
Other CIP projects include LED lighting upgrades and a redesigned storefront at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
“The lighting upgrades that we are putting in are to replace the ones that are less serviceable and not available to be maintained or adjusted as well,” he said. “The storefront is a 38-year-old storefront that ... doesn’t protect the space from being heated and cooled very well.”
The Maude Cobb upgrades, which were identified in prior facility master plans and studies, will be funded by $686,000 in hotel occupancy tax revenue, he said.