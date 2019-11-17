Planned renovations for Broughton Recreation Center and Park in Longview include a new gym and basketball court, more parking spaces, a new trail and other additions.
In 2018, Longview voters approved a $24.7 million bond proposition for parks improvements. That includes $5.7 million to upgrade the Broughton Recreation facilities at 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Broughton Park was acquired by the city before 1960, and the recreation center was built in 1978.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade hosted a meeting this past week to gather community input on upgrades at the recreation center and park.
“Some of the things that came up from the citizens was more walking trails and a more diverse walking trail,” Wade said. “That kind of incorporated the outdoors even more. We were able to discuss how the walking trails were going to extend throughout the park.”
Current recreation center facilities include a gym and stage, three classrooms, the Longview Public Library Broughton Branch and a common area. Park facilities include two pavilions, basketball courts, a playground, a splash pad, a trail and a softball field.
The upgrades would add about 13,500 square feet to the area. The square footage of the gym would increase from 6,530 to 8,000. The fitness space also would increase, from 368 to 1,150 square feet.
The design project goals outlined in the presentation from the city say the renovated area should be more aesthetically pleasing, be an inviting facility, be recognizable by drivers passing by, be respectful of the neighborhood, instill community pride, encourage participation, be youth-oriented and maximize use.
“Some of the things that the citizens were interested in seeing was an opportunity to be able to have better usage of the recreation center and it not being looked upon as an athletic facility but as a community facility, as well,” Wade said.
Wade said residents also said they want the appearance of the center changed so it looks more inviting from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“Now, you drive down MLK, and it’s just this big block of a building,” he said. “A lot of the input was you’d like to drive down MLK and see windows and be able to look inside and know exactly where the entrance is, and not feel like it’s some prehistoric building where it’s just all four brick walls.”
Priority projects involve the recreation center, according to the presentation at this past week’s community meeting. Those projects include adding a new gym with a basketball court with adjustable goals, improving the signage and entrance, relocating the library branch to the front, renovating the meeting room space, making the existing gym floor a multi-purpose space, expanded parking and replacing the roof.
Second and third priority projects are related to Broughton Park. Those are resurfacing the existing and connecting trail, updating and expanding the splash pad, removing and replacing the pavilion near the trees, installing a new trail, resurfacing and striping the basketball courts, adding goals to the courts, overlaying the existing parking lot, upgrading the softball field by adding lighting and including an alternate for multi-use football field and adding exterior seating with amenities.
The design portion of the project is scheduled to begin this fall and continue through the summer 2020. That includes continuing to accept community feedback on the renovations.
Bidding and permitting are planned in the summer, and construction is set to begin in fall 2020 and last a year.
LPA Design Studios of Dallas was hired by the city to prepare designs and construction documents for the projects.
Spring Creek Park on Mona Drive also is scheduled for upgrades using bond funds. Construction starts for that project won’t begin until April 1 at the earliest, according to the city’s most recent timeline.