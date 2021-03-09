New playground equipment is coming to Lois Jackson Park, and residents soon will see even more amenities across the city’s parks.
As the city of Longview continues to make progress on parks projects from a 2018 bond election, residents are beginning to see much of that work take shape. Work is planned to begin at two additional parks — Spring Creek and Patterson parks — in about two weeks.
At Lois Jackson Park, the former playground and pavilion have been removed. Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said Monday that over the coming months, residents not only will see the former playground and pavilion replaced but they will see an additional playground and pavilion added as well as new restrooms installed.
“There are five total components that are being added or replaced at Lois Jackson,” Caron said. “The original intent of the contractor was to do the demolition of the existing playground and pavilion, then complete all of the utility work and then begin to reconstruct all of those amenities. Because of the weather and the low spot that Lois Jackson is in, it has delayed our ability to begin reconstructing those amenities.”
However, that should begin soon.
Caron said the new playground equipment, pavilions and restrooms have been ordered but delivery typically takes six to eight weeks from the date ordered. In the meantime, prep work will be completed so the new facilities can be installed when they arrive.
The parking lot at Lois Jackson has been reopened to allow access to the trail as trail access from Marshall Avenue remains closed due to the trail construction project. Caron said that project, too, has been slightly delayed because of weather.
Lois Jackson is among several parks currently being upgraded. In 2018, City of Longview residents overwhelmingly gave their approval to borrowing more than $104 million in bonds to upgrade public safety facilities, parks and streets. The bond was divided into three propositions, one of which called for issuing $24.7 million in bonds for improvements and additions to city parks including trails, playing fields and other sports and recreational facilities.
Lear Park, Broughton Recreation Center, McWhorter Park and Stamper Park are among other parks currently being upgraded with new amenities.
At Spring Creek and Patterson, which Caron said will begin to see work in about two weeks, planned improvements include replacing playgrounds at both parks. At Patterson Park, work also will include repairing the parking lot and installing sidewalks. At Spring Creek Park, work also will including resurfacing the trail, improving basketball courts, constructing a pavilion and installing bathrooms.
Original plans called for the current phase of park improvements to be completed in September, Caron said, though weather days may delay that estimated completion.
When work is finished, Caron said he hopes the city’s residents will enjoy the upgrades. Improvements were planned based on suggestions from residents which helped the city formulate its Comprehensive Plan in 2015 and a parks master plan.
“We hope people will enjoy that we have followed through on what they have wanted us to do,” Caron said.