A spooky season staple of the Longview community is set to return this weekend after a three-year absence.
The Haunted Library held by the Longview Public Library will make its frightful return Friday and Saturday for patrons looking for a good scare.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event last was held in 2019. Attendance that year exceeded expectations with more than 3,000 patrons showing up for the two-night event, she said. This year, she's hoping for an even bigger turnout.
"We started the Haunted Library in 2013, and it has grown massively over the last few years," Eldridge said. "It's a really great, huge community event that we love putting on."
Eldridge said library staff is excited to be bringing back the event as she believes it helps kick off the spirit of the Halloween season for a lot of people.
The library will be broken up into several "scare zones" that offer uniquely horrifying experiences. One area will be dedicated to zombies; another will be nothing but killer clowns; and a new addition will be a haunted forest.
"It's 'gonna have ... a summer camp vibe to it, and of course, we'll have all your favorite usual suspects when it comes to cult classic serial killers," Eldridge said.
Don't be fooled — just because the scares will take place in the library doesn't mean they'll all be fiction. According to Eldridge, the goal is to make the experience as genuinely scary as possible. While there's no minimum age requirement for the event, it's not recommended for children who scare easily, she said.
"What we always try to convey to everyone is that it's open to the public, but use your discretion when bringing children," Eldridge said.
About 150 volunteers have signed up to help with the Haunted Library, and Eldridge said the event would not be possible without their help.
"The Haunted Library really is held together by volunteers, spray foam and duct tape," she said with a laugh.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Longview Public Library, a nonprofit organization that sponsors and supports library programming.
Tickets are being sold at the library, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and at the Visit Longview Marketplace downtown.
Prices are $1 for children 12 and younger and $2 for adults.
The tickets are considered donations to the nonprofit organization, so no refunds will be issued.
Eldridge recommends patrons secure their personal belongings since it will be dark inside, and items have been lost in the past. Officers and EMS personnel will be onsite, and safety checks will be done both days to ensure the props are secure. Concessions will be sold outside the library, and portable restrooms also will be available.
The library will be closed to the public today through Saturday, but curbside services will be available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday. The outside book-drop will remain open.